This means that customers are required to pay any egress fees charged by their former supplier, which can often be disproportionately expensive.

The ACM [1] study shows that the two largest Cloud service providers (Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services) each have an estimated 35-40% of the total market. In this economic environment dominated by these two American giants, it is difficult for other market players to find their place and serenely develop.

Moreover, for users of cloud services, the lack of predictability of egress fees at a given time is an additional obstacle to the free flow of data. Indeed, these costs remain very abstract for the customer, who cannot know at the time of contracting the volume of data that he will host with the chosen cloud provider and the frequency of their transmission. The amount of fees that will be charged for a change of provider or a multi-cloud application is therefore highly unpredictable and discourages any data migration. However, there is no technical or commercial justification for billing separately for data transfer rather than integrating the marginal costs of data transfer into the data storage itself.

This situation becomes even more problematic given that the excessive egress fees for Cloud servicesincrease the market imbalance. Indeed, thanks to this dissuasive system, the American giants can reinforce their dominant positions and keep their customers choices blocked: this is the “lock-in” effect.

Beyond this dimension of excessive costs linked to the issue of data transfer, technical difficulties may appear. They concern, for example, the data interoperability, or a normative gap between countries, etc.

The European cloud services sector is very dynamic, with many highly successful European cloud players having established themselves on the European digital market. However, the healthy competition on this market is strongly undermined by aggressive commercial practices of all American hyperscalers. In particular, egress fees are an unjustified and unfair practice, which is highly prejudicial to the competitive balance that is essential to allow European players who respect our values to continue to grow.